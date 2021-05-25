The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PNC. Stephens lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $193.99 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

