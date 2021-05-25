The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 50,927 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,010,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,927 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $47,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,825,000 after purchasing an additional 332,087 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after acquiring an additional 249,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 27.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

