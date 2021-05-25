The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.0% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.51. 20,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,912. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Compass Point raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

