The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $26,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after purchasing an additional 224,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Celanese by 304.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after purchasing an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Celanese by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,915,000 after buying an additional 162,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $165.95 on Tuesday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.87 and a 200 day moving average of $141.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

