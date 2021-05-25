The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $44.37 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 429,118 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,596 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.61% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $44,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $4,212,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $115.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.44. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.