The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $34.53 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $34,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.06.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $284.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.65.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

