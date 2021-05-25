The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $32.07 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $32,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $20,657,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.67.

ZTS opened at $176.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.14 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.