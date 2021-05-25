The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 657,304 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 229,387 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $29,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 65,836 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $49.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.70. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.