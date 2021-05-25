The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 37,303 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $39,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

