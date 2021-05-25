The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of The ODP Corporation have surpassed the industry in the past six months. The company is benefiting from growth in its digital platform, supported by prudent omni-channel offerings. The company is on track with digital transformation of its business. It has also made notable progress on its B2B pivot. Moreover, the company is progressing with the spin-off of its Business Solutions Division contract unit, Grand & Toy, and independent regional office-supply distribution operations. The separation is expected to be completed during the first half of 2022. . The spin-off is likely to improve strategic focus and create long-term value for shareholders. However, continued business disruptions caused by the pandemic are a concern. During first-quarter 2021, disruptions in contract channel affected the Business Solutions Division sales.”

Get The ODP alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised The ODP from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ODP opened at $42.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.85. The ODP has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.13.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.39% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The ODP announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The ODP news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,112,894. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The ODP by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The ODP by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The ODP (ODP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.