The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,726 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.05% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPOD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPOD opened at $10.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $18.31.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

