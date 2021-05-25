The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 73,436 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 33.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,436 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $5,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,204,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoodRx news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 50,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $1,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,310 shares in the company, valued at $118,111,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver bought 195,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.70 per share, for a total transaction of $6,184,923.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423 in the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 18.24 and a current ratio of 17.82. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.08.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

