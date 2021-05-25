The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,515 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of New Jersey Resources worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,891,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,142,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,311,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 712.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 258,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NJR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $25.87 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

