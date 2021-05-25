The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,193 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $5,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a 200 day moving average of $66.81. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.79 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.