The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Reduced by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $14,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of HSY opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.89 and its 200-day moving average is $154.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $175.09.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,922,015. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

