The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post $1.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the lowest is $1.25 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

THG traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $139.98. The stock had a trading volume of 106,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,345. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.97. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,546.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,783 in the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

