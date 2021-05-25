The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Gap from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.53.

NYSE GPS opened at $32.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55. The Gap has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.74%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 526,328 shares of company stock valued at $16,878,848. 41.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

