The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lowered its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 561,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 317,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 280,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,300,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 68,370 shares during the period.

NYSE:GDV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,332. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $26.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

