The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Stake Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,089 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The First of Long Island were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in The First of Long Island by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $536.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.59.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $29.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 30.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

