The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $3,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 49.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.94.

NYSE CLX opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.14.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.