The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Upgraded to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cato (NYSE:CATO) from a d rating to a c rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CATO opened at $15.51 on Friday. The Cato has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Get The Cato alerts:

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $155.42 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Cato in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Cato by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cato in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

About The Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.