The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at CIBC

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperformer” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 78.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG stock opened at $42.76 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.