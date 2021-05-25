The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In other The Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

BCO stock opened at $77.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.22 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $84.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from The Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

About The Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

