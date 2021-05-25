The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Position Reduced by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.28.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.29. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $66.74.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.