The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $446.69 Million

Equities analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce $446.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.53 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Aaron’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,748,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,615,000 after acquiring an additional 416,888 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,392,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,767,000 after purchasing an additional 591,858 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 163,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 757,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 157,015 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.41. 1,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,748. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

