Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sealed Air by 23.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.35. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $29.36 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

