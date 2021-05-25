Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $478,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,413.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $1,299,413. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUS opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.77. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.32.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

ePlus Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.