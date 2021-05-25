Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 828 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CEVA were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in CEVA by 133.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in CEVA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in CEVA during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CEVA. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEVA stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 123.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

CEVA Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

