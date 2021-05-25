Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,132 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.