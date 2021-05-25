Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of AAR worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in AAR by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AAR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AAR by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in AAR by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 407,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,155,602.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $240,209.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,203 shares of company stock worth $1,677,462 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

AIR opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.85 and a beta of 1.78.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. AAR had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

