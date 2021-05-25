Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

