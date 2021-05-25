Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,211 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of iStar worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAR. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $29,700,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $13,519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iStar by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 322,059 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 137,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the 4th quarter valued at $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

STAR stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.71. iStar Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.28.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, analysts expect that iStar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -50.57%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

