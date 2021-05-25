Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,969,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.68% of Texas Instruments worth $13,412,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,090,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 563.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $188.96 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day moving average of $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $174.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

