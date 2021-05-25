Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after purchasing an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after purchasing an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.37. 56,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,784,161. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.51 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

