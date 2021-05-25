Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $590.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $438.90.

Shares of TSLA opened at $606.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tesla has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

