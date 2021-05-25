Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNO. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 2,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $64.87.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.56%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

