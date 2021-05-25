Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $64.87.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

