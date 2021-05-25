Tellor (TRB) Trading 40% Lower Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 25th. Tellor has a total market cap of $85.80 million and $108.99 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $51.53 or 0.00135314 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 40% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00068774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.61 or 0.00949526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.44 or 0.09992355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,742,942 coins and its circulating supply is 1,664,887 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

