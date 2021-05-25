Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) to Issue $0.49 Semi-Annual Dividend

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $18.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TELNY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

