Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.650-12.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $460.44.

Shares of TFX traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $405.59. 156,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,967. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $418.06 and its 200-day moving average is $399.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

