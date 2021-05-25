Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 132.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 53.3% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 45,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 11.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 80.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $460.44.

Teleflex stock opened at $403.47 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

