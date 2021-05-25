Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSVNF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Peel Hunt raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Investec raised Team17 Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS TSVNF remained flat at $$10.25 during trading on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

