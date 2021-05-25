TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 1,361 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $2,663,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $731,206.96. Insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

