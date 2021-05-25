TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 11,369 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,369 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. 7,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,123. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.28 and its 200-day moving average is $82.56. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

