TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.72 Million Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $474,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $2,349,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 23.8% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 70,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.90.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,228 shares of company stock worth $58,615,037.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.40. The stock had a trading volume of 233,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,386,207. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

