TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $2.43 Million in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,926 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. The stock had a trading volume of 287,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,325,830. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.76.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.68.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

