TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 1,504.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.7% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $14,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 68,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 318,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,187,000 after purchasing an additional 48,342 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $200,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 34,527 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST remained flat at $$50.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,472 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77.

