TBH Global Asset Management LLC Has $927,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000.

NYSEARCA FUTY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $42.33. 1,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,097. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

