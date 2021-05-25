TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.3% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,275,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,279. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.45 and its 200 day moving average is $96.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.