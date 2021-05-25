Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. Target Hospitality updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

